OnePlus Open launched in India as brand’s first foldable

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Open, it’s first ever foldable smartphone, globally and in India. The new foldable is a rebranded OPPO Find N3 which debuted earlier today in China. Both of them share the same specifications and design. So here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open: India Price, Availability

The OnePlus Open has launched for Rs 1,39,999 in India for the sole 16GB + 512GB variant. It will be available via the OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, and other select retail stores beginning October 27. Pre-orders for the device have already gone live.

Users can avail the following offers on the device:

Trade in bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on select devices

Rs 5,000 discount with ICICI bank cards and OneCard

Benefits worth Rs 15,000 with JioPlus

Up to 12-month No Cost EMI

The US price is set at $1,699 (approx Rs 1,41,262), while Europe price is set at €1,799 (approx Rs 1,58,000).

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The OnePlus Open sports a foldable 7.82-inch QXGA+ Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a dynamic Refresh Rate from 1Hz till 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, with an FHD+ Resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels and dynamic Refresh Rate from 10Hz till 120Hz. These are LTPO 3.0 panels and they have a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, that comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. The foldable has triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-T808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with OIS.

On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera while on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It is backed by a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The device further has a triple speaker system, an IR blaster and an X-axis vibration motor. Lastly, there is Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

OnePlus Open: It’s major competitor is the Galaxy Z Fold 5

While we have already discussed how OnePlus will have to prove itself with OnePlus Open in two key areas to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we can now compare the specifications of the two. Talking of resolutions on the panels, the OnePlus Open does it better with higher resolutions on both the cover screen as well as the primary foldable screen. On paper, the OnePlus wins here but it remains to be seen how well they perform side by side in real world usage.

As for the Chipset under the hood, they are powered by the same processor, and that is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, performance shouldn’t be an issue on either of them, be it in daily use or during heavy workflows. However, if we talk of RAM, the OnePlus Open wins it again with higher 16GB RAM compared to 12GB on the Z Fold 5. We haven’t tested the software experience on the OnePlus Open so we cannot comment on which one’s the better. But we can say the Galaxy Z Fold 5 nails it in this department, based on our review of the device.

Cameras, again, have to be tested side by side for an accurate comparison. As for the battery, the OnePlus Open maintains its lead with a much bigger battery than the Z Fold 5, along with faster charging as well. However, it does lack wireless charging which the Z Fold 5 packs.

To conclude, the OnePlus Open surely has a lot to offer at its price point which is lower than that of Galaxy Z Fold 5. Moreover, as we noted the last time, it does undercut Samsung’s foldable in many areas and proves to be a better offering, solely on the basis of the specifications as of now.