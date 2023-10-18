OnePlus Open full specs sheet leaked a day ahead of launch

OnePlus is all set to debut a new foldable phone tomorrow, October 19, called the OnePlus Open. The device will mark the arrival of OnePlus’ first-ever foldable smartphone. It will launch both in global and Indian markets. We now have a full specs leak for the OnePlus Open ahead of the launch. Take a look.

OnePlus Open Specifications (Leaked)

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, who shared the full specs sheet of the device on X, the OnePlus Open will sport a foldable 7.82-inch 2K Resolution flexi-fluid AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz and a screen ratio of 1.0758:1. The cover display will be a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, but with the same 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. These are LTPO 3.0 panels that support a dynamic refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 2800 nits and Dolby Vision.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will run on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. The foldable will have triple rear cameras, including a 48MP Sony LYT-808 f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 64MP OmniVision f/2.6 telephoto sensor with OIS. The primary sensor we talked about here has been officially confirmed by OnePlus.

On the inside, there is a 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera; on the cover display, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor. It will be backed by a 4805mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The device will further have an IPX4 rating and an X-axis vibration motor. Lastly, there will be Wi-Fi 7 or 6E based on region, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

OnePlus Open: What else to expect?

OnePlus Open will launch in two colours, including Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. It is expected to be launched at around Rs 1,39,999 in India. The design for the smartphone was already leaked well in advance. The panel will have a circular camera module on the back with a leather finish. The buttons and the Alert slider will reside on the right side (when folded). The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button.