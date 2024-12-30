OnePlus Open 2 Design, Specs: Everything to Expect From it

OnePlus Open arrived last year and the brand went silent when it came to foldables in 2024. However, it could return to the foldable market with the OnePlus Open 2 next year. Ahead of the launch, we now have leaks regarding the OnePlus Open 2 design and what it could pack under the hood.

The report from Smartprix shares the renders of the foldable, showcasing the OnePlus Open 2 design, along with some of the expected specifications of the handset as well. The renders show that the OnePlus Open 2 design would be highly similar to that of the original Open but with a few changes, such as the quad-curved back glass panel.

While the device retains the huge circular camera module, the sensor placement has been refreshed. It also looks similar to that of the Find X8 Pro, which was also recently launched. The Hasselblad logo is at the bottom centre while the flashlight remains at the top left corner of the panel. Because the renders have been made based on a prototype, it is possible that some design changes might make their way into the final product.

When unfolded, the OnePlus Open 2 design closely resembles its predecessor, the Open. However, it is reportedly larger overall and notably thinner, with a folded thickness of under 10mm, positioning it as one of the slimmest foldable devices on the market.

OnePlus Open 2: Leaked Specifications

The report says the Open 2 will feature a 8-inch, 120Hz, 2K LTPO main display, compared to the slightly smaller 7.82-inch 2K LTPO main display on the Open. The outer panel on the Open 2 is said to measure 6.4-inch diagonally, compared to the 6.31-inch on the predecessor. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The camera system on the back will comprise of triple 50MP sensors, while front cameras will remain similar to the Open with 32MP sensor on the outer panel and the 20MP sensor on the inside.

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumoured to bring several notable upgrades over its predecessor. These include an improved IPX8 water resistance rating compared to Open’s IPX4, a larger 5,900mAh battery bumped up from 4,800mAh on the Open, 50W wireless charging which wasn’t available in the Open, and faster 80W wired charging compared to 67W in the Open. The device is also expected to run the latest OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

According to reports, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to debut in China in early 2025, with a global launch anticipated later in Q1 2025. It may be available in two colour options, including a classic black variant.