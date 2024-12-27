OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launched in China: Expect Similar Specs from OnePlus 13R

OnePlus Ace 5 series has been launched in China, including the Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro. The major differences between the two lie in the Chipset and battery department, while the rest of the specifications of the two remain similar. The OnePlus Ace 5 is also expected to debut in India as the OnePlus 13R but with a nerfed battery and upgraded cameras over the Chinese model.

OnePlus Ace 5: Price, Specs

The OnePlus Ace 5 is available in multiple variants, with the base 12GB + 256GB version starting from CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,800), and goes up to CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,800) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant.

The OnePlus Ace 5 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Oppo crystal shield glass. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 5 has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 OmniVision OV02B macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6415mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers, is IP65 rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.

The Ace 5 could debut in India as OnePlus 13R with an identical display and chipset. However, it could have a smaller 6000mAh battery but could have a superior camera setup where it may replace the macro sensor with a 50MP telephoto sensor.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro: Price, Specs

The Ace 5 Pro is also available in multiple variants, with the base 12GB + 256GB model starting from CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 39,600), going up to CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 54,800) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB trim.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Oppo Crystal Shield glass. The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6100mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers, is IP65 rated, and packs an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.