OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones launched in India for Rs 799

OnePlus has launched the Nord Wired Earphones in India. The company has launched the Nord wired earphones with a 3.5mm connector. Let’s see the details of the new Nord earphones.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Wired earphones will go on sale on September 01, 2022 at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in online. They come in Black colour.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come with a 0.42cc sound cavity and 9.2mm dynamic drivers. They offer driver sensitivity of 110±2dB and 102dB sound pressure. They have an IPX4 rating, which means they can withstand sweat and unintentional splashes.

Further, the earphones sport an in-line microphone and buttons to click on the power, volume up, or volume down buttons and music playback pause or resume. Besides, they can also take calls and use voice assistants using buttons.

In addition, the earphones also feature magnets on both sides. They can be magnetized to each other so that they don’t dangle around while you’re walking. The Nord Wired Earphones will work with OnePlus phones that have a 3.5mm audio port. They work with any gadget that has a 3.5mm audio connector, though.

Moreover, the earphones come with three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips, allowing the users to customize them at their convenience. This ensures a comfortable fit and immersive listening experience.

Earlier this month, OnePlus Nord Buds CE were launched in India at Rs 2299. OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS are equipped with large 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers tuned for rich bass The TWS come with semi in-ear design and the earphones support touch controls.

The earbuds are IPX4 certified which makes them sweat and splash-resistant. They come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. They are claimed to offer a total of 20 hours of playback time on a single charge and up to 4.5h standalone playback.