OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to finally go on sale on September 21

The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option were made available for purchase from August 4 from Amazon, OnePlus official website and key retail stores.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will finally go on sale in India on September 21 on Amazon. Until now, only the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants were available in the country. OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord in July this year.



The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.





The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option were made available for purchase from August 4 from Amazon, OnePlus official website and key retail stores. However, the 6GB RAM variant was supposed to be made available in September. The company has now finally announced the sale date of OnePlus Nord 6GB.



At the moment, OnePlus Nord comes in two colours, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, but the company is expected to launch a new Gray Ash colour variant in October.

OnePlus Nord specifications

Advertisement

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz screen sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it.

The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.