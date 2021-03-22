OnePlus Nord N10 successor renders surface, reveal with 6.49-inch display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

At the moment, the official name of the phone is not known but the tipster says that the Nord N10’s successor has been codenamed, Ebba.

OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 9 series along with the OnePlus Watch this week. Ahead of the launch, details of the OnePlus Nord N10 successor have leaked online.

Tipster OnLeaks has leaked the design renders and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus. At the moment, the official name of the phone is not known but the tipster says that the Nord N10’s successor has been codenamed, Ebba.

As per the render, the device will sport a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera. The display is flat. The side and top bezels are relatively thinner than the chin bezel.

On the back, the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera triple-camera setup with an LED flash compared to quad rear cameras in the Nord N10. As per the leak, the back panel will most likely be plastic with a glossy finish. It will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right unlike the rear-mounted scanner on the OnePlus Nord N10. The left side will come with volume keys.

Further, the renders tell us that the device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port and speaker grille at the bottom. It is said to measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4~10.3mm.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Ebba, dubbed as the Nord N20, has also been spotted on the BIS website, spotted by 91Mobiles. It comes with the model number EB2101 and suggests that it will be launched in India soon.