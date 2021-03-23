OnePlus Nord N1 BIS listing suggests launch in India

OnePlus Nord N1 will sport a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Details of the OnePlus Nord N10 successor recently leaked online. The device has been codenamed, Ebba and might be launched as OnePlus Nord N1. Now the OnePlus Nord N1 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

OnePlus smartphone with model number model number ‘EB2101' has been certified by BIS. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the India launch of the OnePlus Nord N1 smartphone is just around the corner.

Advertisement

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing only shows the model number and does not reveal any major details for the upcoming OnePlus phone. But it shows that the phone will be launched in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord N10 was announced in the European market and was later launched in the US last year. Though the phone did not make its debut in India.

Recently, the design renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord N1 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. As per the render, the device will sport a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera. The display is flat. The side and top bezels are relatively thinner than the chin bezel.

On the back, the smartphone will come with a rectangular camera triple-camera setup with an LED flash compared to quad rear cameras in the Nord N10. As per the leak, the back panel will most likely be plastic with a glossy finish. It will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right unlike the rear-mounted scanner on the OnePlus Nord N10. The left side will come with volume keys.

Further, the renders tell us that the device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port and speaker grille at the bottom. It is said to measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4~10.3mm.