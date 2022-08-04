OnePlus Nord CE starts receiving Android 12 update in India

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its OnePlus Nord CE smartphone in India. The update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphone which was launched in India in June last year.

As per a post on the company’s official community forum, OnePlus Nord CE OxygenOS 12 update comes with firmware version EB2101_11_C.04. Alongside, the update brings a new user interface, enhanced overclocking mechanism, and UI enhancements to Canvas AOD modules.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates. Since the update is over 4GB, make sure the battery level is above 30% for downloading the update.

OnePlus Nord CE Android 12 Details

According to the changelog, the OnePlus 9RT also gets the Smart Battery Engine. It also brings a new dark mode which now allows users to customize the contrast level as per their preference for a more personalized experience.

The desktop icons have been optimised with improved textures. Furthermore, it comes with the WorkLife Balance feature designed to automatically switch between Work/ Life modes depending on your location, Wi-Fi network, and time. In Canvas AOD section, you will also see new styles of lines and colors for a more personalized lock screen experience.

In addition, there are now newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read. There is also now a new Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company’s custom OxygenOS 11 promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.