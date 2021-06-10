OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 750G, 64MP triple rear cameras

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon in India.

OnePlus has today finally launched its second Nord phone in India - OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC, 64-megapixel primary sensor, 4500mAh Battery, 30T Plus Warp charging and more. Let's have a look at its pricing and detailed specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price and Offers



OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB and 12GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999. It comes in Blue Void with a matte finish, Charcoal Ink with a glossy finish and Silver Ray colour variants.

Offers include a Rs 1,000 discount for customers purchasing with HDFC Bank credit card or via EMI transactions So the effective price of the phone will be starting Rs 21,999 in India for HDFC bank cardholders. Users who purchase their Nord CE on Amazon will receive an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs 500 and users who purchase their Nord CE on oneplus.in will receive a coupon worth INR 1000 to purchase other OnePlus products. There are benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio subscribers recharging with the Rs 999 plan.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon and OnePlus.in as well as OnePlus Experience stores starting from June 16. The Nord CE 5G pre-orders will start in the country on June 11 for Red Club members, and the open sale will start on June 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications



OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a vertically aligned triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging that will charge from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company's custom OxygenOS 11 with a promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

The smartphone comes with a thickness of just 7.9mm and features a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the connectivity front, it features 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.