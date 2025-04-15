OnePlus Nord CE 5 Full Specs Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 5 full specs have been leaked in a new report suggesting the device will come with major upgrades over its predecessor. The device, as per the leak, will pack a huge 7000mAh battery and will also come with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the development.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 full specs came through a Smartprix report, as pethe device will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor paired with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the device will get a 7000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.

It packs the same camera setup as its predecessor, which includes a 50MP LYT600/IMX882 main sensor (1/1.95-inch, f/1.8) with 4K30/60 video recording, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide (1/4-inch, 16mm, f/2.2) with 1080p30, and a 16MP selfie camera (23mm, f/2.4) supporting 1080p30/60.

Finally, there will be a single speaker at the bottom for audio and a hybrid slot for either two SIMs or one SIM and a microSD card.

As for launch expectations, one can expect the device to debut next month with a sub-Rs 25,000 price tag as per the report. We should know more about the device, including its design, as the launch nears.

Meanwhile, in related news to OnePlus, the brand became the first in the industry to debut Android 16 Beta for a non-Pixel device. OnePlus clearly states that Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13 is intended for developers and advanced users. That’s because the version isn’t stable for daily use and there’s a risk of bricking the device if the user doesn’t carry out the process correctly.