OnePlus Releases Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13

OnePlus has announced the release of Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13 making it the first non-Pixel device to support the new operating system version. Beta 2 of Android 16 was released by Google a couple of months back while Android 16 is expected to go official in June this year. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the development.

OnePlus clearly states that Android 16 Beta 2 for OnePlus 13 is intended for developers and advanced users. That’s because the version isn’t stable for daily use and there’s a risk of bricking the device if the user doesn’t carry out the process correctly. “By releasing Android 16 at this early stage, we hope to empower App developers and early adopters in our community to build even better software experiences,” said OnePlus.

The known list of bugs in the build are as follows:

Unable to close the version update pop-up after upgrading to the DPP version.

Font weight settings cannot be adjusted.

Device may restart when answering a call using Bluetooth headsets.

Lag and display errors in the camera viewfinder and thumbnail in certain scenarios.

Blurry or unclear camera viewfinder in some cases.

Camera crashes when switching to Macro mode with the rear camera.

Crashes and lag after enabling Ultra Steady mode.

Display error in the camera viewfinder during video recording in specific scenarios.

Screen may freeze when tapping the accessibility shortcut button on the home screen.

Lag observed when locking the screen.

This clearly shows that the build isn’t ready for daily use and that’s expected considering its a beta version. However, what is still appreciable is the speed at which OnePlus is developing its software where brands like Samsung are struggling to ship Android 15 to its devices.