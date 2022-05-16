OnePlus Nord Android 12 update rolling out in India

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its OnePlus Nord smartphone in India. The update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphone and April 2022 Android security patch as well.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

As per posts on OnePlus forum, the new update which comes with the OxygenOS 12 has the firmware version AC2001_11.F.11. The brand recently released its third beta test version of the OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus says that the update is around 3GB, so make sure the battery level is above 30% for downloading the update. The members of the open beta will be the first ones to receive the stable update as it releases. The brand has also provided a changelog for the users on Beta 2.

Here’s the complete changelog for Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord:

System [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04 [Fixed] the issue of abnormal Touch sounds [Fixed] the issue of abnormal boot animation [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start “OK Google” with voice



Known issues

The display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system. The screen will glitch in specific scenarios when calling. Camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode. The abnormal display of thumbnail when taking burst pictures. The abnormal display of Quick device connects when in the Guest mode.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 2T is set to launch in India on May 19. OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 32,100) for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The phone comes in two colours – Black and Green.