OnePlus Nord 2T set to launch in India on May 19: Everything You Should Know

OnePlus has today confirmed to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in India on May 19. Though the company has not specifically revealed if it’s launching Nord 2T, but it is safe to say that the brand will launch only the new Nord series smartphone in the Indian market.

OnePlus confirmed the launch date through its YouTube channel. Sadly the video does not explicitly mention any details about the OnePlus Nord 2T launching in India on May 19. It only suggests that the smartphone will be launched on May 19 at 4PM CEST or 7:30 PM IST. However has now been deleted.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched earlier this month in Europe. OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 32,100) for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The phone comes in two colours – Black and Green.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, there is a a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Further, it comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.