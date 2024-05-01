OnePlus Nord 4 5G: What Do We Know So Far?

OnePlus could soon expand its Nord lineup of smartphones worldwide with the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 4 5G. The new handset has been spotted on multiple certification websites and a Benchmarking website as well, suggesting the launch of the Nord 4 is near. Here’s what we know about it.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, similar to how the Nord 3 was a rebranded Ace 2V. A OnePlus smartphone with the CPH2621 model number has been spotted on multiple certification sites and it is expected to belong to the OnePlus Nord 4. The Geekbench listing reveals that the device scored 1,875 points in single-core and 4,934 points in multi-core tests.

The codename and the GPU of the chip confirm that OnePlus will equip the device with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which is further proof that its a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V. The listing also adds that the Qualcomm Chipset will pair with up to 12GB of RAM.

As for the Ace 3V specs, that should give you a good idea of what to expect from the Nord 4, it sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX882 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. However, global markets could get support for 80W charging instead.

Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Launch Timeframe, Expected Price

There’s no word on when the OnePlus Nord 4 5G might launch. However, one can expect it to arrive either next month or by July 2024.

As for the price, the device has a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,400) for the base 12GB + 256GB model while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,900). The top-end model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and its priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 30,400 approx). OnePlus could price the Nord 4 5G in India along similar lines.