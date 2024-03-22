  1. Home
OnePlus Ace 3V

Brand: OnePlus
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.74-inch, 2772 x 1240 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

OnePlus Ace 3V sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x and 512GB of 4.0 RAM.

It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX882 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.

OnePlus Ace 3V Specs

OnePlus Ace 3V Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Gray, Purple

OnePlus Ace 3V Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

OnePlus Ace 3V Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.74
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2772 x 1240 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 450

OnePlus Ace 3V Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

OnePlus Ace 3V Software

OS & UI Android 14, OxygenOS 14

OnePlus Ace 3V Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP IMX882 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features Night mode, portrait mode, professional mode, movie mode, panoramic mode, macro mode, time-lapse mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP
Front Camera Features 1080p/720p @ 30fps

OnePlus Ace 3V Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Ace 3V Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Ace 3V Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP65

