OnePlus Nord 3 heading to the Indian market soon?

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 10R in the Indian markets. Now seems the company will also bring the OnePlus Nord 3 in the country soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma reveals that he has spotted the “OnePlus Nord 3” on the company’s India website. There are no images or features available for the smartphone yet, but the listing has suggested that the launch of the OnePlus phone is imminent.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

The Nord 3 will succeed the Nord 2 was launched in India in July last year. However, the company is also expected to launch the Nord 2T sometime soon.

As per a recent report, OnePlus has started private testing the Nord 3 in India. The phone is supposedly codenamed Meili and may debut in June or July.

What to Expect from OnePlus Nord 3

The phone is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset and a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, it is also expected to sport a triple camera set-up and a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

At MWC earlier this year, Oppo announced its 150W SuperVOOC charging standard which is claimed to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in 15 minutes. Oppo confirmed that its 150W SuperVOOC will be introduced on select OnePlus phone models in the second quarter.

Founder and CEO Pete Lau said that the technology “will debut first on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022”. Past leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus phone will launch globally with 150W fast charging technology in Q2 2022.

Meanwhile, the latest Nord smartphone to arrive in India is the Nord CE 2 Lite. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display. It comes with a punch-hole notch display like other Nord devices. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.