OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launched in India

OnePlus, in an event held on Thursday, launched two new smartphones in India, namely the OnePlus 10R as well as the Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus 10R is rebranded OnePlus Ace that was launched in China a few days ago. Apqrt from that, the company also launched the OnePlus Nord Buds which support Dolby Atmos, 30 hours of playback time with charging case and much more.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two variants in India. One with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the other one with 80W SUPERVOOC. The 150W charging variant comes in a single trim with 12GB RAM + 256 storage and a single colour which is Sierra Black and it is priced at Rs 43,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB trims of 80W charging variant are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. Both of these are available in Sierra Black and Forest Green colours. All variants of the OnePlus 10R will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

Launch offers on the OnePlus 10R in India include instant discount of Rs 2000 on purchase through ICICI Bank – debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores. Customers can also avail additional exchange bonus worth INR 2000 on Android and iOS devices, on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in. Additionally, users can avail 10% cashback, on purchase through American Express credit cards on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store App.

As for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, it will go on sale on April 30th and the OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 10th at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores. In addition, the OnePlus Nord Buds will also be available on Flipkart.com. The Nord CE 2 Lite will be available starting from Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB trim. It is available in Blue and Black colours. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be available at Rs 2,799.

Customers using SBI Credit Cards can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Nord CE 2 Lite. SBI Credit Card users can also avail a no-cost EMI up to 3 months upon purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The above offer can be availed until 3rd May 2022 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and select partner stores.Customers can avail a 5% cash back offer on American Express Card transactions on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

The OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of up to 950 nits, HDR 10+ support, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone, which supports 150W fast charging. The 80W charging variant has a bigger 5000mAh battery.

For optics, the handset has a triple-camera configuration. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also an X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speaker setup. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD display. It comes with a punch-hole notch display like other Nord devices. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There’s expandable storage support as well.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup. This includes a 64MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. On the front, the device features a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will packs a 5000 mAh battery. It will come with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for security.

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds TWS are equipped with an IP55-rated build which makes dust and water resistance. It comes with 12.4mm moving coil units along with titanium-plated composite diaphragm, and dual-damping independent rear cavity design.

The OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. For wireless connection, they use Bluetooth v5.2 and are also claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. There’s support for AI call noise reduction via a dual microphone array. They have an ultra-low latency which is as low as 94 ms

The OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud can offer up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C port, where a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

Lastly, the buds support Dirac Audio Tuner technology and Dolby Atmos to provide enhanced surround sound. OnePlus users can take advantage of OnePlus Fast Pair to instantly connect the Nord buds to their device. Those without a OnePlus smartphone can download the HeyMelody app on other Android devices from the Google Play Store to get started.