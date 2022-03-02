OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to come with 150W fast charging support

OnePlus is currently working on to launch OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone soon. This one is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 that was launched in July last year.

At MWC earlier this week, Oppo announced its 150W SuperVOOC charging standard which is claimed to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in 15 minutes. Oppo confirmed that its 150W SuperVOOC will be introduced on select OnePlus phone models in the second quarter.

Founder and CEO Pete Lau said that the technology “will debut first on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022”.

OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timline

As per a report by Android Central, OnePlus Nord 3 will launch in the second quarter with 150W fast charging support. The publication says that this information comes from an inside source at OnePlus. Sadly, the specifications of the device are not known yet.

The report in line with another report from Pricebaba in collaboration with known tipster Mukul Sharma. This report revealed that the OnePlus Nord 3 might get launched in Indian markets. The launch would happen somewhere around the May end or June starting.

Realme has already introduced its 150W UltraDart Charge technology at MWC 2022 this week. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will come with its latest 150W UltraDart Charge technology. OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be based on the Realme GT Neo 3.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in other markets in March this year. OnePlus also announced the demerger of the unified OS with Oppo.

Pete Lau announced that in 2021, OnePlus shipped 11 million smartphones globally – the highest annual shipment in OnePlus history. In addition, the OnePlus Nord smartphone line also surpassed a total of 10 million units sold.