OnePlus Nord 2T announced with Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras and more

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone in Europe. The handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, 90Hz display and runs on a 4500mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability of the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 32,100) for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The phone comes in two colours – Black and Green.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, there is a a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Further, it comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds were recently launched in India. The OnePlus 10R comes in two variants in India. One with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the other one with 80W SUPERVOOC. The 150W charging variant comes in a single trim with 12GB RAM + 256 storage and a single colour which is Sierra Black and it is priced at Rs 43,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB trims of 80W charging variant are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.