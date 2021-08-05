OnePlus Nord 2 receiving OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 in India

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord 2 in India. The phone was launched late last month in India and Europe. The update brings system stability and camera improvements.

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 in India. However, it does not come with any Android security patch. The update was first reported by XDA Developers.

OnePlus Nord 2 update is 248.6MB in size. As always, this OTA is likely to be incremental. Therefore it may take some time before it reaches all units. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus hasn’t announced the update officially.

OnePlus Nord 2 Update Changelog

System

Improved system stability



Camera

Optimized the HDR feature effect Improved the shooting performance

In a related news, OnePlus Nord 2 was recently exploded in India. The phone blasted inside a woman’s sling bag while she was cycling. The woman bought the new Nord 2 just a few days ago. OnePlus says it regrets the incident, though the company has not clarified the cause of the explosion. At the moment, it is unknown what exactly caused this explosion.

Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging.