OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launch teased for India

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has been teased to officially arrive in India soon.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition
Picture Credits: Max Jambor

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has been teased
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition could have a new SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition could have the Snapdragon 778G SoC

OnePlus seems to be working on a new edition of Nord 2 that is supposed to be called the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. The original Nord 2 was a big hit for the company especially in India where it managed to achieve a 55 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3 2021. But this edition has been rumoured to have a different chipset than the original Nord 2.

As per new teasers posted by OnePlus, the brand will soon launch the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition in India. It has been rumoured that instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in the original OnePlus Nord 2, the Pac-Man Edition will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. No other details of the smartphone have been leaked so far.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. Further, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0, AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.

 

