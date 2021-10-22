OnePlus announces partnership with Croma for its OnePlus TV Category

OnePlus has announced a retail partnership with Croma for its range of OnePlus smart TVs which are now available for purchase across select Croma stores and on croma.com.

OnePlus Croma Partnership

The extended partnership will enable OnePlus to expand its offline reach further and make its smart TVs more accessible.

The OnePlus Smart TVs are available for purchase at select Croma stores across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and New Delhi NCR. They will soon be accessible across all Croma stores in India in the coming months. As part of this extended partnership, all the OnePlus TVs will be available at Croma stores and croma.com, including the latest OnePlus TV U1S.

The OnePlus TV U1S features 4K cinematic display, immersive audio experience, offers a seamlessly connected ecosystem, and is available in 50inch, 55inch and 65inch variants.

This festive season, the OnePlus TV Y series and OnePlus TV U1S can be purchased at a discounted price up to INR 4000. The series was initially priced at INR 18,999 and INR 46,999 onwards, respectively. In addition, consumers can also avail instant bank discounts, starting from INR 3000 and going up to INR 5000 on the OnePlus TV U1S.

ALSO READ: OnePlus TV U1S launched in India in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, price starts Rs 39,999

As part of its ongoing retail partnership, consumers can also purchase smartphones, audio, and wearable products by OnePlus at Croma.

Addressing the extended partnership, OnePlus Senior spokesperson said, “At OnePlus, we are committed to creating products that deliver superior technology and great user experience. We have been consistently expanding our offline presence, and our strategic partnership with Croma will further enhance our retail footprint in India and enable accessibility for our community. We are excited to strengthen our offline partnership with Croma and make OnePlus smart TVs easily available at numerous retail stores across several cities in the coming months.”