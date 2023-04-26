OnePlus Nord 2 is now receiving Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 in India

After running the Open beta of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus Nord 2 for a month, the company is now rolling out the stable update for all the users in India. The OnePlus device that was launched in July 2021, will receive its last major Android version upgrade with this release.

OnePlus made the announcement of the same via its forums where it also revealed that the OxygenOS 13 Stable update based on Android 13 comes with firmware version DN2101_11.F.22 for the Nord 2. It is available for all the Nord 2 and Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition users in India. For those unaware, OxygenOS 13 brings a bunch of new features such as aquamorphic design, new privacy and security-related enhancements, battery life improvements and a lot more.

Some of the new changes in the update include:

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

…. and a lot more

In related news to OnePlus, the brand recently unveiled its OnePlus Pad in India. The OnePlus Pad comes packed with a Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood and has a 144Hz refresh rate LCD display that produces a 2K resolution. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.