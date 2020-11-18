Advertisement

OnePlus Education Benefits offering discounts for university students and teachers in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 12:20 pm

Latest News

OnePlusEducation Benefits is designed to make your purchases with OnePlus lighter on your pocket.
OnePlus has launched the Education Benefits program offering exclusive discounts and perks to students and teachers in India.

OnePlusEducation Benefits is designed to make your purchases with OnePlus lighter on your pocket. When you purchase a new OnePlus smartphone or OnePlus TV and avail the benefits, you get an instant Rs 1000 off on your purchase.

Apart from this, there is also a 5% discount on any OnePlus accessories exclusively for all College/University goers.

OnePlus is covering 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. Student or teachers have to verify their status through Student Beans to avail the offer.  The voucher is valid for a calendar year and can be applied after checking out.

In their forum, OnePlus says, “If you are a student, we understand that every penny saved matters. If you are a teacher, this is just our little way of saying thank you for inspiring the next generation.”

 

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8T has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 in India. The new update tagged a “hot-fix” for the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India that optimises several apps along with other improvements, as per the changelog on the OnePlus official forum post. The update optimized the call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating and mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience.

Latest News from OnePlus

