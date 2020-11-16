OnePlus 8T starts receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 in India: Here's Everything you need to know

The OnePlus 8T update optimized the call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating and mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience.

OnePlus 8T is receiving a fresh OxygenOS update in India that brings several fixes and optimizations including for the camera and the network.



OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 has started rolling out to a limited number of handsets in India and the company claims that users in the US and European countries will receive the update soon. OnePlus 8T had received the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 earlier this month. However, the new update hardly brings in any significant changes in comparison to the last update.



The new update tagged a “hot-fix” for the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India that optimises several apps along with other improvements, as per the changelog on the OnePlus official forum post. The update optimized the call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating and mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience.



The update optimise user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages while switching among the three modes. It also fixes a Google Play issue and addresses the problem of the status bar hovering on the screen in landscape mode.



Further, the update optimises the mobile network connection in order to improve the network intensity with signal. It will also fix the issue of network interruption while playing games.



You can check the full changelog below:



System

- Optimized the call stability



-Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

-Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

-Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

-Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

-Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

-Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

-Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

-Improved camera stability

Network

-Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

-Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games



OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update,you can check it manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.



The OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear while the selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. It has a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and Android 11.