OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver launched in India

Alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style wireless earbuds in India. In addition, OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour option has also been launched.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 price

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been launched at Rs 1999. They will be available from Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores starting from April 5. They come in Magico Black and Beam Blue colours.

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver is priced at Rs 9990. They will go on sale on 5 April from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z2

The Bullets Wireless Z2 come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. They come with an AI scene-model algorithm that is claimed to help adjust call noise reduction level using the inbuilt microphone. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and support AAC and SBC codecs.

In addition, they come with a 200mAh battery. It is claimed that they offer a battery life of 30 hours. Further, they will offer 20 hours of playback with 10 minutes of fast charging. There is also call noise reduction, IP55 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Moreover, the earphones come with IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They come with a silicone-made neckband. Lastly, they measure 124.3×174.5×13.1mm and weigh 23 grams.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. There’s a 3 microphone setup that achieves ANC while calling. There’s an Audio ID feature through which the Buds determine what kind of sound the person needs.

The Audio is handled by 11mm dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro get 7 hours of playback time without ANC. It is extended to 31 hours with the case. With ANC, you get up to 5 hours of playback time. So a 10-minute charge will get you 10 hours of playtime. The charging case also supports wireless charging.

There’s 94ms ultra-low latency as per OnePlus’ claims when using Pro Gaming Mode. The wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth 5.2.