OnePlus 10 Pro with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, launched in India starting at Rs 66,999

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone in India. The handset comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display and runs on a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability of the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price

OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 66,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 71,999.

It will be available from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other channels from April 5. The phone comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colours.

Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. Furthermore, there’s 1300 nits of peak brightness, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 lens for ultra-wide photography, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.3x optical zoom. In addition, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Besides, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. Further, it runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos, Dual Microphone, Noise Cancelling Microphone. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163×73.9×8.55mm and 201 grams of weight.