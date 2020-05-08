Advertisement

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z available for purchase starting May 10 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 08, 2020 11:19 am

The latest wireless earphones will be available for purchase starting May 10, 2020.

OnePlus has announced that its latest wireless earphones, the Bullets Wireless Z will be available for purchase in India. The latest wireless earphones will be available for purchase starting May 10, 2020. 

 

The wireless earphones come with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Oat. The company has revealed that the wireless earphones will be available for early access on Amazon and OnePlus official website starting from 12:00 AM on May 10. Furthermore, it will be made available across all offline and online channels starting from May 11. Interestingly, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is the first product that will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The product can be bought from Flipkart starting 12:00 am on 11 May 2020. 

 

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a neckband design with a power button on the neckband. They charge via USB Type-C and OnePlus has claimed that the earphones are capable of lasting for 10 hours of audio after just 10 minutes of charging. After a full charge, the battery life is expected to be around 20 hours.

 

The earphones have in-line remote for volume, music playback and call controls. They are IP55 certified for sweat and water resistance. They have a 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone. The Low Latency Mode reduces latency to 110ms. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.

