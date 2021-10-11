OnePlus Buds Z2 to come with up to 40dB noise cancelling tech

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China on October 13. It has been confirmed that Buds Z2 will offer noise-cancelling tech to reduce noise by up to 40dB.

The company has already confirmed that the Buds Z2 will come in two colours – White and Black. In addition, the earbuds will come with a red colour USB Type-C cable for fast charging.

OnePlus also announced that the Buds Z2, like the 9 RT, will be up for pre-booking in China starting October 13 on JD.com and Suning.com, with the sales beginning from October 19, reports GSMArena.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Expected Features

Recently, Tipster Max Jambor has shared the key features of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. The earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, missing in the original Z buds. In addition, they will include Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The tipster further claims that the buds will be IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. In addition to this, the new TWS will come with support for Dolby Atmos as well. They will be available in Black and White colours, as per the leak.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer 7 hours of battery life. With the charging case, they are expected to provide up to 38 hours. The earbuds will also come with fast charging support. A quick charge of 10 minutes will allow them to last for up to 5 hours.

Meanwhile, A landing page for the OnePlus 9RT is now live on OnePlus China’s website. It has revealed the rear panel design of the 9RT. In addition, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9 RT will arrive as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.