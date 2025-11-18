Meta Enables Dolby Vision in Instagram iOS App

Meta has enhanced HDR videos by enabling Dolby Vision in Instagram iOS app. Alongside, the company also released ambient viewing environment (amve) in the Instagram iOS app. Instagram for iOS is now the first Meta App to support Dolby Vision video, with more support coming across all of Meta’s apps coming in the future.

Meta explained in a blog post that “every iPhone-produced HDR video encoding includes two additional pieces of metadata that help ensure the picture is consistent between different displays and viewing conditions:

Dolby Vision, which enhances color, brightness, and contrast to better match the video to the capabilities of the display.

Ambient viewing environment (amve), which provides the characteristics of the nominal ambient viewing environment for displaying associated video content. This information enables the final device to adjust the rendering of the video if the actual ambient viewing conditions differ from those for which it was encoded.”

While the Instagram and Facebook iOS apps have had support for HDR videos since 2022, this version has lacked support Dolby Vision or amve delivery and playback. “Our derived encodings were done with FFmpeg, which has traditionally lacked support for Dolby Vision and amve. Since our tooling was discarding this metadata, it meant that pictures were not entirely representative of the way they were meant to be viewed – something that was particularly noticeable at low screen brightness levels,” said Meta.

After receiving feedback from users, the company worked with its “partners to preserve the iOS-produced amve and Dolby Vision metadata from end-to-end and significantly enhanced the HDR viewing experience on iOS devices.”

”The support for Dolby vision and amve is now in our encoding recipes and as such it’s ready for deployment to other platforms as well as we’re currently working on extending the support to Facebook Reels,” it added. Meta will also be expanding Dolby Vision to other Meta apps and their corresponding operating systems.