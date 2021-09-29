OnePlus Buds Z2 key features leaked, launch tipped for October

The OnePlus Buds Z was launched alongside the OnePlus 8T back in October 2020. Now OnePlus is working on its successor, OnePlus Buds Z2, whose key features have leaked online. The earphones are expected to go official alongside the OnePlus 9 RT in October.

Tipster Max Jambor has shared the key features of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. The earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, which was missing in the original Z buds. They will include Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The tipster further claims that the buds will be IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. In addition to this, the new TWS will come with support for Dolby Atmos as well. They will be available in Black and White colours, as per the leak.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer 7 hours of battery life. With the charging case, they are expected to provide up to 38 hours. The earbuds will also come with fast charging support. A quick charge of 10 minutes will allow them to last for up to 5 hours. OnePlus has not yet confirmed the Buds Z2 launch date.

To recall, the OnePlus Buds Z are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. According to OnePlus, on a full charge, the OnePlus Buds Z provide 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up offers three hours of audio. The Buds Z are also IP55 rated, which makes them water and dust resistant.

The OnePlus Buds Z includes Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, and the Quick Pair feature to connect with the device as soon as you open the case. They also have a Quick Switch function to connect multiple devices and switch between them using a 3-second long press.