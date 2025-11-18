Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launched in India: All Details

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been announced in India with both packing the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The devices come with a triple rear camera system, huge 7000mAh+ batteries, and more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the two phones.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Price, Availability, Offers

The Oppo Find X9 is available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB at Rs 74,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Both variants will be available for sale from November 21 in Space Black and Titanium Grey. The Find X9 will be available on the Oppo E-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets.

Priced at Rs 1,09,999, the Find X9 Pro is available in a single 16GB + 512GB model in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. It will also go on sale from November 21 via OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.

Further, the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit will be available at an additional price of Rs 29,999 and will be available on the OPPO e-store.

Launch offers include:

Customers get up to 10% instant cashback Oppo’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline retailers using SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards. No-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months.

Customers get an Exchange Bonus of up to 10% with Cashify and Servify.

Customers can avail Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 24 months from Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, Poonawala Fincorp and other leading finance partners.

Users who pre-order OPPO Find X9 Series before November 20 can get limited free Black Gold Gift Box worth INR 5198, including OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ and a Premium Phone Case.

The OPPO Find X9 Series comes with a 180-day hardware defect replacement.

Find X9 Series users get 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access.

Customers get a flat Rs 2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher starting from November 18 – November 30.

Find X9 Series users will get Jio benefits worth INR 2250 on postpaid plans of ₹649 and above. Jio users aged 18–25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch (2760 × 1256 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics along with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, and Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7025mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X9 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 with support for 5 OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The OPPO Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2780×1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.4″ Sony LYT-828 sensor that has f/1.5 aperture, OIS, 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 1/2.75″ Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 120 FoV, joined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 3x periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.1 Aperture and OIS.

At the front, there’s a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0 front camera. The device is backed up by a 7500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and it is promised to get 5 OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+: Price, Availability, Specifications

The company also debuted their new Encore Buds 3 Pro+ at a price of Rs 2099, with a launch offer of Rs 1899 from November 21 – November 30, 2025. It will be available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.

With 32dB of noise cancellation and Enco Master Equalizer, the “TWS excel in delivering vibrant, three-dimensional sound filled with rich details.” They offer 43 hours of listening time, fast and stable connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP55 dust and Water-resistant Dewdrop Design.

Sound is handled by a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm driver. The buds have a 58mAh battery each, while the case has a 440mAh cell. Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity are also supported.