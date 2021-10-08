OnePlus 9RT to be announced on October 13

OnePlus 9RT is now confirmed to be launched in China on 13th October. The phone was earlier rumoured to launch by mid-October only.

The company, on its Weibo handle has announced the launch date of the phone. It confirms that the OnePlus 9RT smartphone will go official at 7:30 PM (local time) on 13th October in China.

A landing page for the OnePlus 9RT is now live on OnePlus China’s website. It has revealed the rear panel design of the 9RT. In addition, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9 RT will arrive as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R that debuted earlier this year alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

As of now, the international availability if the phone is not revealed. But we expect OnePlus to launch the phone in India later this year.

As per a recent price leak, the OnePlus 9RT might be priced between CNY 2,000 and CNY 3,000 which is approximately Rs 23,200 and Rs 34,800 respectively. The device is said to come in Black, Silver, and Blue colour options.

OnePlus 9 RT specs (Expected)

The phone will sport a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In addition, the tipster notes that the OnePlus 9 RT will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The leak suggests that it is likely to sport a triple-camera setup on the back for the camera details. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor at the back. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone is said to be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Separately, OnePlus is rumoured to be working on the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition. This phone is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC.