OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds teased

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 11, 2020 12:15 pm

OnePlus has published a new teaser for the OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds on its official Twitter handle.
OnePlus is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India on July 21. Now, it seems that the company is also preparing to launch OnePlus Buds in the country as well. 

 

The company has published a new teaser for the earbuds on its official Twitter handle. The company has posted a photo of its range of audio products including Bullets Wireless, Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z. The tweet reads, “A throwback picture? Not quite. A sign of what's next in line? Maybe.” This means that the company will introduce OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds in the country. 

 

Meanwhile, a tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the OnePlus TWS headphones were listed on Amazon, which could mean that the upcoming wireless earbuds will be available for purchase from the e-commerce platform. This also reveals that the wireless earbuds could be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord, or the brand could reveal some details about the OnePlus Buds during the launch event. 

 

Moving on, the OnePlus Buds were certified SGS Fimko certification platform revealing some key details. The earbuds will come with model number E501A and it will come with 5V/1.5A or 7.5W charging case. 

 

To recall, as per tipster Max J., the OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds will be known as OnePlus Buds. The tipster has also revealed a sketch of the upcoming TWS that shows the charging case along with the earbuds. The charging case comes with an oval shape, while the earbuds come with Apple AirPods like the design. The earbuds are said to be unveiled alongside the upcoming mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Z.

 

