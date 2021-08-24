OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India for Rs 9,990

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Buds Pro in India. The latest OnePlus Buds Pro will be available for Rs 9,990 starting 26 August across online and offline channels.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in two classic colours – Matte Black and Glossy White. It will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus, earlier this year, launched the Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds at the Nord 2 launch event. But the pricing and availability for India remained unconfirmed at that time.

OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. There’s a 3 microphone setup that achieves ANC while calling. There’s an Audio ID feature through which the Buds determine what kind of sound the person needs.

The Audio is handled by 11mm dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro get 7 hours of playback time without ANC. It is extended to 31 hours with the case. With ANC, you get up to 5 hours of playback time. So a 10-minute charge will get you 10 hours of playtime. The charging case also supports wireless charging. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency as per OnePlus’ claims when using Pro Gaming Mode. The wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth 5.2.

The Buds Pro can be further customized using the HeyMelody app for non-OnePlus users. The TWS earbuds are IP55 resistant as well.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is also enabled with Zen mode that lets users choose from a list of white noise to reduce stress during activities like yoga or meditation or even while sleeping.

Meanwhle, OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The models come in three colours, Grey Sierra, Blue Haze and an India-exclusive colour called Green Woods.