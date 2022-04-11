OnePlus Ace tipped to come with Dimensity 8100 and 50MP cameras

OnePlus is planning to launch a new smartphone called OnePlus Ace. The phone could be a rebadged model of the Realme GT Neo 3.

Tipster WHYLAB has shared a reference image of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone and some specs of this device. To recall, Oppo had introduced Oppo Ace and Oppo Ace 2 a few years back.

OnePlus Ace Leaked Specs

The OnePlus Ace-series phone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display panel will be supplied by BOE. The device is said to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. There will be up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone, which supports 150W fast charging.

For optics, the handset will have a triple-camera configuration. The smartphone phone expects to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, a new OnePlus device with PGKM10 model number is spotted on the Geekbench database. This could be the upcoming OnePlus Ace. It reveals that the phone will come with an octa-core MediaTek chipset which could be Dimensity 8100. It will run on Android 12 and will have 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro was recently launched in India. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. It will be available from Amazon, OnePlus.in online, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores. It will be available from April 11 for purchase.

The new product is the company’s latest smart TV in the Y1S series. It comes with a 4K UHD screen, Android TV OS, Dolby Atmos speakers, and much more.