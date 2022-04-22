OnePlus Ace launched with Dimensity 8100-Max SoC; Buds N TWS, Cloud Ear Z2 neckband earphones also debut

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Ace smartphone in China which comes with the new Dimensity 8100-Max processor along with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The device arrives with up to 512GB of storage in China and runs on Android 12. The processor has been custom tuned by OnePlus which carries a dedicated game-only graphics chip for improved gaming performance.

The OnePlus Ace has been launched in a total of four variants including 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,600), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,900), 12GB + 256GB at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,400), and finally, a 12GB + 512GB option which comes at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,400). It comes in Black and Blue colours and is going on sale in China starting April 26. The same device is speculated to launch in India as the OnePlus 10R on April 28.

Both the OnePlus Buds N TWS and the Cloud Ear Z2 neckband earphones cost CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,350). They will also ship beginning April 26.

OnePlus Ace Specifications

The OnePlus Ace has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of up to 950 nits and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,500mAh battery powers the phone, which supports 150W fast charging.

For optics, the handset has a triple-camera configuration. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also an X-axis linear vibration motor and stereo speaker setup. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

OnePlus Buds N Specifications

OnePlus Buds N TWS are equipped with an IP55-rated build which makes dust and water resistance. It comes with 12.4mm moving coil units along with titanium-plated composite diaphragm, and dual-damping independent rear cavity design.

The OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. For wireless connection, they use Bluetooth v5.2 and are also claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. There’s support for AI call noise reduction via a dual microphone array.

The OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud can offer up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C port, where a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

Lastly, the buds support Dirac Audio Tuner technology and Dolby Atmos to provide enhanced surround sound. OnePlus is also offering an app-based equaliser so users can fine tune their audio as per their needs.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 specifications

The Cloud Ear Z2 earphones have a similar set of specifications as the OnePlus Buds N TWS. These also sport 12.4mm moving coil units with titanium-plated dome and PEEK+PU composite coating, a large sound chamber, and optimization algorithm to produce distortion-free, accurate sound as per OnePlus.

Same as the Buds N, these are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance as well. However, the Cloud Ear Z2 uses a lower version of Bluetooth which is v5.0 for wireless connectivity. The earphones get AI call noise reduction via a single microphone.

The OnePlus Buds Cloud Ear Z2 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of listening time. A quick charge of 10 minutes should top up the battery for 20 hours of listening. The neckband earphones also get multi-function buttons to control music and calling.