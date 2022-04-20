OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite launching on April 28: Things you should know

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord Buds, the first TWS earbuds in the Nord range along with the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R in India on April 28. All the products will be launched at “More Power To You” launch event on the said date.

Ahead of the April 28 launch event in India, Amazon India already created a landing page for the products and showcased the tagline: More Power to You. So it is confirmed that all of them will be available on Amazon after launch.

Various leaks and rumours about smartphones and TWS have surfaced in the past. In this article, let’s take a look at the OnePlus Nord Buds, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R specifications, features and expected price in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds are TWS-enabled. They will sport short stem. As per an FCC certification listing, the earbuds will come with a 41mAh battery and a 480mAh battery for the case.

OnePlus Nord Buds were also recently teased ahead of the India launch. As per the teaser, the earbuds will come in Black and White colours. There will be a large charging case and an in-ear design. The tagline says “Pretty much everything you wanted to hear From the house of Nord.”

Further, the earbuds are tipped to offer 30 hours of battery backup with a charging case. They will come with Bluetooth version 5.2 and support Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus Nord Buds will also be sold on Amazon, and they will also be available from Flipkart, in addition to the OnePlus India store and OnePlus stores offline. They are likely to be priced under Rs 5000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Rumoured Specs

The upcoming Nord CE series OnePlus smartphone will have a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Fluid display, but it is not clear if it will feature an AMOLED screen. Further, the display will come with high refresh rate support. It is expected to come with a punch-hole notch display like other Nord devices.

The phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. In addition, the device will likely come with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. It is not known if the smartphone will feature expandable storage.

For optics, there will be a triple-camera setup. This will include a 64MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera. Besides, the phone will not have an alert slider and will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also pack a 5000 mAh battery that will feature a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It will come with 33W fast charging support. The phone will likely run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Besides, it is expected that the phone could have a starting price of Rs 20,000.

OnePlus 10R Rumoured Specs

OnePlus 10R will be offered in two variants. It will have a variant with support for 150W fast charging and another variant with an 80W charging support. In addition, OnePlus said that the SUPERVOOC charging technology will be the fastest charging solution ever on a OnePlus phone, capable of charging the OnePlus 10R’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. The device is said to come with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Besides, the phone is also confirmed to sport a 120Hz fluid display with adaptive frame rates.

For optics, the handset will have a triple-camera configuration. The smartphone phone expects to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Lastly, the phone will likely run on OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12.