Advertisement

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 5:57 pm

Latest News

The OnePlus 9 series smartphones are set to launch tomorrow and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked once again
Advertisement

The OnePlus 9 Series is set to launch tomorrow and the smartphones have been leaked once again right before the launch. This time, the source of the leak is a T-Mobile support page that reveals all the specifications of the 9 series phones. 

 

The support page screenshots were shared by a well-known tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to be offered in two configurations each, at least in the United States. 

 

As per the screenshots, the OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 9 Pro is listed with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W 

 

Both the phones are listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset that has been previously confirmed as well. Both of them should be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models with 4,500mAh batteries. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus 9 is said to measure 160 x 74.2mm while the Pro variant is said to measure 163.2 x 73.6mm. 

 

In a reply to the tipster's tweet, the user that goes by the name of @Gm-t16, shared the camera details of both the smartphones that say the OnePlus 9 will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 9 Pro should have a quad-camera setup with an additional 8MP sensor while the rest of the sensors remain the same. On the front, both will have a 16MP camera for selfies. 

 

Another news related to the OnePlus 9 series is that the phones will run on ColorOS in China instead of HydrogenOS. The news was made official on OnePlus Forums and was shared by the CEO as well. ColorOS is the same software which also runs on Oppo's phones. The two companies share a lot with each other and now even the software experience will be the same. OnePlus says that OxygenOS will continue to run on its smartphones outside of China. 

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed officially in 'Morning Mist' colour, to launch with 2 years of warranty

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers and discounts on OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies