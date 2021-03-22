OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

The OnePlus 9 series smartphones are set to launch tomorrow and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked once again

The OnePlus 9 Series is set to launch tomorrow and the smartphones have been leaked once again right before the launch. This time, the source of the leak is a T-Mobile support page that reveals all the specifications of the 9 series phones.

The support page screenshots were shared by a well-known tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are expected to be offered in two configurations each, at least in the United States.

As per the screenshots, the OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 9 Pro is listed with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution.

Read More: OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

Both the phones are listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset that has been previously confirmed as well. Both of them should be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models with 4,500mAh batteries. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus 9 is said to measure 160 x 74.2mm while the Pro variant is said to measure 163.2 x 73.6mm.

In a reply to the tipster's tweet, the user that goes by the name of @Gm-t16, shared the camera details of both the smartphones that say the OnePlus 9 will have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 9 Pro should have a quad-camera setup with an additional 8MP sensor while the rest of the sensors remain the same. On the front, both will have a 16MP camera for selfies.

Another news related to the OnePlus 9 series is that the phones will run on ColorOS in China instead of HydrogenOS. The news was made official on OnePlus Forums and was shared by the CEO as well. ColorOS is the same software which also runs on Oppo's phones. The two companies share a lot with each other and now even the software experience will be the same. OnePlus says that OxygenOS will continue to run on its smartphones outside of China.