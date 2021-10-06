OnePlus 9 RT price tipped, to run Android 11

OnePlus is speculated to launch OnePlus 9 RT smartphone this month. The company has already confirmed that there will be no 9T or 9T Pro smartphones this year and that it will bring next-generation flagships in 2022. Now OnePlus 9 RT price has been leaked online.

As per the leak by the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 9RT might be priced between CNY 2,000 and CNY 3,000 which is approximately Rs 23,200 and Rs 34,800 respecitvely. The device is said to come in Black, Silver, and Blue colour options.

Furthet, the tipster says that OnePlus 9 RT will run Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 12 on top. The phone was earleoer expected to run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. In his latest Weibo post, the tipster said that IMX586 replaces IMX766 and Snapdragon 870 replaces Snapdragon 888. This is in contrary to the previous claims.

The price leak comes just a day after key specifications were leaked online.

OnePlus 9 RT specs (Expected)

The phone will sport a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In addition, the tipster notes that the OnePlus 9 RT will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The leak suggests that it is likely to sport a triple-camera setup on the back for the camera details. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor at the back. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone is said to be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Separately, OnePlus is rumoured to be working on the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition. This phone is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC.