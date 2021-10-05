OnePlus 9 RT specs tipped, to come with Snapdragon 888 and 50MP camera

OnePlus has been tipped to bring a new flagship called OnePlus 9 RT by mid-October. The tentative launch date for the phone is set for October 15. Now ahead of the rumoured launch, the OnePlus 9 RT specs have been tipped.

OnePlus 9 RT specs

A tipster on Weibo has leaked a few specifications of the upcoming phone. As per the new leak, the phone will sport a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In addition, the tipster notes that the OnePlus 9 RT will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The leak suggests that it is likely to sport a triple-camera setup on the back for the camera details. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor at the back. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone is said to be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Separately, OnePlus is rumoured to be working on the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition. This phone is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

A recent Geekbench listing of OnePlus 9 RT revealed that a Snapdragon 888 SoC would power OnePlus 9 RT smartphone. The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 818 and 3246 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor also. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. On the battery front, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging.

The 9 RT will feature dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor. Further, connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.