OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus is supposedly working on the OnePlus 9 Lite that will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series in India and China.

OnePlus's newest flagships are almost a month away and as per a tipster, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be joined by the OnePlus 9 Lite that is supposed to be the lower model out of the three.

As per TechDroider, a tipster on Twitter, the OnePlus 9 Lite will reportedly have 2 models including LE2100 and LE2101. The device will launch in India, China and might also arrive in Europe.

The tipster also confirms that the device will be powered by a generation old Snapdragon 865 which puts this information in line with last month's leak that pointed towards the same possibility. The OnePlus 9 Lite has been leaked earlier as well but with different names such as OnePlus 9E and OnePlus 9T.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to be released by mid-march along with the OnePlus 9 Lite. As per last month's report, the device could launch at a price tag of around $600 (approx Rs 44,000). The device could compete with the S20 FE and the Pixel 4A at this price range in India.

The leak suggested that the OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from last year's OnePlus 8T, which means it can also come with a 90Hz or a 120Hz AMOLED panel along with a plastic back. The camera optics should also be similar to the 8T. While the hardware will remain the same, the only thing that should change a bit would be the design.

The OnePlus 9 will allegedly have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040, 401ppi along with 120HZ refresh rate. The display will also support HDR and an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The new device is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 888 chipset according to the leaked screenshots of the Inware app installed in the OnePlus 9. The processor section has the name 'Lahaina' which is the code for Snapdragon 888.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery and will come with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.