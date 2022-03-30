OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get a price cut in India ahead of launch of OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to be launched in India on March 31. Now ahead of the launch, the company has slashed the price of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models in India. Both the phones were launched in March last year in India.

OnePlus 9 Price in India

The OnePlus 9 with 8GB of RAM now comes at Rs 44,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 12GB RAM is now available at Rs 49,999. Both variants of the smartphone have got a price cut of Rs 5,000. The price cut is applicable for all three colour options of the OnePlus 9 which are Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist.

OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India

After the price cut of Rs 5000, the OnePlus 9 Pro base model with 8GB RAM comes at a price of Rs 59,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM is now priced at Rs 64,999. It comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black colours.

The new pricing is now reflecting on both the OnePlus and Amazon websites.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specs

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support

For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter.

OnePlus 9 Specs

OnePlus 9 features a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification, 1100 nits of peak brightness and is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Pro variant. Besides, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front as well.

It is equipped with the same 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel f/1.8 IMX689 primary sensor. Further, there is a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. In addition, there is a 16MP front shooter. Lastly, it is backed by a similar 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and 15W fast wireless charging support.