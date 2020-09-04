Advertisement

OnePlus 8T key specifications leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 12:04 pm

OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display.
OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as OnePlus 8T. Now, key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by Android Central, the OnePlus 8T will come with codename Kebab. The smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. What’s interesting here is that the smartphone will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is similarly found in the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. 

 

The report further highlights that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup. The phone will come with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The report says that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and it will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

The phone is said to come equipped with OxygenOS 11 that will be based on Android 11 operating system. The report says that the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T by the end of September or in the first week of October. The timeline is similar to the OnePlus 7T launch, which was launched on September 29. 


Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch its first smartwatch known as OnePlus Watch. Former OnePlus employee said that the company has been actively looking into a smartwatch for the last year. Meanwhile, a recent Infocomm Media Development Authority website has shown a listing of a smartwatch with model number W301GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus will be known as OnePlus Watch.

 

OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

