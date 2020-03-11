OnePlus 8 series confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus has already launched two 5G devices in the market - the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first 5G smartphone and then OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series in mid-April. Now the company has confirmed that that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will support 5G network.



OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau in an interview with CNET, confirmed that the soon to launched OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G support. This, however, will also increase the prices of the devices but Lau confirmed that in any case, the prices won’t touch $1000 mark.



Lau said “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We've been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward, and one we're very much committed to.”



As for the pricing, Lau also confirms that the prices will rise because of 5G support. He says “the new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products.” Lau assured that this year only the pro version will get a little expensive but the price nowhere is around the $1000 mark.



However, the upcoming flagship from the company won’t be its first 5G device. OnePlus has already launched two 5G devices in the market - the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first 5G smartphone and then OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.



The upcoming OnePlus 8 series will include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. OnePlus 8 Lite might launch alongside the rest of the series or later in the year.

OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.65-inches Fluid AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood coupled with 12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage. The phone will run on OxygenOS based Android 10 OS and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. It will feature triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main lens, a 20-megapixel secondary shooter and a 12-megapixel third lens.

OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel. It will feature 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will run OxygenOS based Android 10. OnePlus 8 will be powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.