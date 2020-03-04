  • 10:48 Mar 04, 2020

OnePlus 8 series to be announced in mid-April: Report

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 10:37 am

OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.

OnePlus 8 is gearing up to launch its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones which will include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Now a new report has claimed that the OnePlus 8 series will be announced in mid-April.

As per Tech Radar, the OnePlus 8 series can be expected to be revealed within the second week of April 2020. This will be earlier than its usual launch cycle as OnePlus usually unveils its new series of smartphones every year around May-June.

Also, OnePlus holds Indian and global launch events on the same day. It is expected that the Indian market will also see the OnePlus series 8 launch on the same day. It was recently also reported that OnePlus 8 launch event will be held at online as well as offline event this year.

OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.65-inches Fluid AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood coupled with 12GB RAM+ 256GB internal storage. The phone will run on OxygenOS based Android 10 OS and it will be fueled by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. It will feature triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main lens, a 20-megapixel secondary shooter and a 12-megapixel third lens. The primary lens could be Sony’s IMX686 lens.

OnePlus 8 will come with triple camera setup of 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel. It will feature 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will run OxygenOS based Android 10. OnePlus 8 will be powered by a 1.80Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Tags: OnePlus OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8

 

