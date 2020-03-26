  • 13:26 Mar 26, 2020

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro key specs revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 12:08 pm

Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked online.
OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, ahead of launch, key specifications of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked online. 

 

The specs were leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. To start with OnePlus 8 Pro, it is loaded with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black and Green colour options. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. 

 

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel third lens and a 5-megapixel fourth lens. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB / 128GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 128GB / 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage options. Interestingly, the phone will come with IP68 certification making water and dust resistant. The phone will be loaded with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T and it will be the first smartphone from the company to support 30W wireless fast charging and 3W reverse wireless charging. 

 

Coming to OnePlus 8, it will be loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. IT will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. 

 

On the camera front, it will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, it will come with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The OnePlus 8 will be loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support.

