OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera optimizations, screen touch issues and more

OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for OnePlus 8 Pro brings a few optimizations and improvements.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.5 to OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. This is the second software update rolling out to the the OnePlus 8 Pro since launch.



As per the changelog posted by the company on its community, the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings a few optimizations and improvements. It optimizes touch sensitivity on the edges of the screen and the display effect. It also improves video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing and accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment.



The other improvement mentions improved smoothness and stability for the camera. Furthermore, the update also enhances mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability for the international variant. A Twitter user by the name Fox Tech, also claimed that the new software update partially fixes the green-tint display issue on the OnePlus 8 Pro.



Here is the Complete Changelog:



System



1. Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges

2. Optimized the display effects



Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing



1. Fixed known issues and improved system stability

2. Battery

3. Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode



Camera



1. Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment

2. Improved the smoothness and stability



Network



1. Enable Greece Vodafone VoWiFi (EU only)

2. Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability





In India, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available from Amazon, OnePlus India site and offline channels from May.

