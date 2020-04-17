OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro first OxygenOS update brings Live Caption and more

The OnePlus 8 series update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.4. It adds Live Caption, optimizes the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability, optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched recently. Now, the company has started rolling out the first update for the flagship devices that brings few enhancements along with the March security patch.

With the new software, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which were announced alongside the new smartphones, can be integrated with Dolby Atmos to provide you with better sound quality.



The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.4. It adds Live Caption, optimizes the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability, optimizes the fingerprint unlock experience, adds contact notes info for incoming calls and more. Folks at 9to5Google were the first to report about rolling out the new update.



Here is the Complete Changelog:



System



1. Improved system stability

2. Improved icon display in status bar

3. Improved back gesture experience

4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

5. Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition

6. Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here

7. Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]

8. Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03

9. Updated GMS package to 2020.02



Camera



1. Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability

2. Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience

3. Added video filter feature

4. Fingerprint Unlock

5. Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device



Phone updates



1. Added contact notes info for incoming calls



Network updates



1. Optimized network data transmission performance and stability



Voice Assistant updates



1. Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]



OnePlus 8 series pricing in India has not been revealed yet. Both the phones will be available in India via Amazon. ‘Notify Me’ option for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon has also gone live. One can register on ‘Notify Me’ to receive real-time updates on the device on Amazon India

